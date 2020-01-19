CBI conducts searches in BSF recruitment scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted searches on the premises of persons allegedly involved in irregularities in the tests conducted for recruitment of constables in the Border Security Force (BSF). “The searches were carried out in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurugram,” said a CBI official. Among those named as accused in the FIR are Ravi Kumar and CS Datamation Research Services Private Limited.

It is alleged that there were irregularities in the evaluation of OMR sheets used in the examination, on the part of BSF officials and the outsourced private firm. It led to ineligible candidates being called for medical tests by the force.

The CBI alleges that a private person had received “illegal money from candidate/candidates appearing for written examinations of Constables (Tradesmen),” in the BSF.