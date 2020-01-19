CBI conducts searches in BSF recruitment scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted searches on the premises of persons allegedly involved in irregularities in the tests conducted for recruitment of constables in the Border Security Force (BSF). “The searches were carried out in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurugram,” said a CBI official. Among those named as accused in the FIR are Ravi Kumar and CS Datamation Research Services Private Limited.
It is alleged that there were irregularities in the evaluation of OMR sheets used in the examination, on the part of BSF officials and the outsourced private firm. It led to ineligible candidates being called for medical tests by the force.
The CBI alleges that a private person had received “illegal money from candidate/candidates appearing for written examinations of Constables (Tradesmen),” in the BSF.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.