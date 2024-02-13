GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI conducts searches in alleged bribery case

About ₹71.50 lakh in unaccounted cash was seized from some of them, as alleged

February 13, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
File.

File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has searched 11 locations in Delhi and Nagaland in a bribery case allegedly involving the Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture (Nagaland) and others. About ₹71.50 lakh in unaccounted cash was seized from some of them, as alleged.

On February 13, the agency identified the accused persons as 2013-batch Indian Administrative Service official Jitendra Gupta, IAS (2013 Batch), as the Additional Secretary; Rampaukai, Deputy Conservator of Forest; and Auto Vihoi, a veterinary assistant surgeon in the Animal Husbandry Department, in the Nagaland government.

They have been working under Project FOCUS (Fostering Climate Resilient Upland Farming System) in Nagaland. Following the seizure of ₹71.50 lakh in cash from their possession, while they were travelling from Dimapur to Delhi by air, some accused persons were questioned by the Income Tax Department.

“Based on the disclosures made by the accused, it was allegedly discovered that the cash amount belonged to the accused Additional Secretary who had received the same as a bribe from various persons associated with the project for approving the bills,” said the CBI, adding that the “bribe” amount was being transported to Delhi as part of the conspiracy.

Related Topics

crime / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.