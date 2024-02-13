CBI conducts searches in alleged bribery case

February 13, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has searched 11 locations in Delhi and Nagaland in a bribery case allegedly involving the Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture (Nagaland) and others. About ₹71.50 lakh in unaccounted cash was seized from some of them, as alleged.

On February 13, the agency identified the accused persons as 2013-batch Indian Administrative Service official Jitendra Gupta, IAS (2013 Batch), as the Additional Secretary; Rampaukai, Deputy Conservator of Forest; and Auto Vihoi, a veterinary assistant surgeon in the Animal Husbandry Department, in the Nagaland government.

They have been working under Project FOCUS (Fostering Climate Resilient Upland Farming System) in Nagaland. Following the seizure of ₹71.50 lakh in cash from their possession, while they were travelling from Dimapur to Delhi by air, some accused persons were questioned by the Income Tax Department.

“Based on the disclosures made by the accused, it was allegedly discovered that the cash amount belonged to the accused Additional Secretary who had received the same as a bribe from various persons associated with the project for approving the bills,” said the CBI, adding that the “bribe” amount was being transported to Delhi as part of the conspiracy.