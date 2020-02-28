CBI books Rotomac Exim, owners for cheating Allahabad Bank of ₹36.84 crore

The CBI has booked Kanpur-based Rotomac Exim (P) Limited, its owner Vikram Kothari, son Rahul and others for allegedly cheating Allahabad Bank of ₹36.84 crore.

The bank lodged a complaint against the accused persons after it failed to recover the dues from them.

In February 2018, the CBI had registered an FIR against Rotomac Global Private Limited, Mr. Kothari, his wife and their son in an alleged ₹3,695-crore “wilful” loan default case. He was also arrested along with his son.

It was alleged that since 2008-09, Rotomac and its associated companies had taken a loan of ₹2,919 crore from a consortium of banks led by the Bank of India, and comprising Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and the Oriental Bank of Commerce.

The agency then filed the first charge sheet against Rotomac, the Kotharis and three bank officials for allegedly cheating Bank of Baroda of ₹456.63 crore.