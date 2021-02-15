CBI books nine NTPC officials for alleged corruption

The CBI has booked nine officials of the National Thermal Power Corporation for alleged involvement in financial irregularities in a 4,000-MW super thermal power plant project in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh.
The accused have been identified as former DGM Bishwanath Prasad, DGM Shyama Nanda Mandal, assistant manager Mahesh Kumar Mishra, engineer Rupendra Kumar Sahu and junior engineers Kanak Saha, Harshvardhan Mathia, Sudhir Purohit and Laxmi Prasad Ratre.
The case has been registered following a complaint from the NTPC. The Corporation was setting up the plant in Lara village of Raigarh — its zero date was December 13, 2012 — for which it bought a huge quantity of steel and cement. The procurement, storage and issue of materials was the responsibility of the contract and material stores department of the project.
The irregularities were first noticed during a physical verification, for which a report was submitted to the NTPC in July, 2016. Subsequently, two more verifications were carried out. In view of a significant shortfall in the two items, a committee was constituted to investigate the discrepancies. The loss on account of shortfall was pegged over ₹1 crore.
The NTPC has raised suspicion on some other former officials whose role too may be probed by the CBI.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath