CBI books Indian man for murder of a Pakistan national in Dubai

Case registered against resident of Kasaragod based on an extradition request made by the U.A.E.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a resident of Kerala for his alleged involvement in the robbery-cum-murder of a Pakistani national in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai.

The case has been registered on a reference from the Ministry of External Affairs based on an extradition request made by the U.A.E. authorities against accused Abdul Rasheed Paivalike, a permanent resident of Kerala's Kasaragod.

As quoted in the First Information Report (FIR), the extradition request pertains to a Presiding Judge (Dubai) judgment dated March 7, 2017, stating that Paivalike conspired with Salim Badrul Munir Bashir, Abdul Jasir Yousuf Kundal and Abdul Nazir Kayar Akhati, also Indian nationals, to commit the murder and robbery. The victim was known as Hassan Malak Mohamed Shaheen (47), a Pakistani national.

Accused Bashir worked for Shaheen and knew that the latter had collected money from some customers and kept it at his second-floor flat in the Mobile House Building located in Dubai's Frige Murar. He, along with the other accused persons, allegedly planned to commit the robbery. They arranged chilly/pepper powder, adhesive tapes and a rope in order to subdue the victim.

As decided, three of the accused went to Shaheen's residence on April 26, 2016, while Akhati did not join them on the pretext that he was busy at some work. Soon after they gained entry, the three overpowered the victim, applied some mentholated topical ointment in his eyes and wrapped the adhesive tape and rope around him. Owing to the failure of breathing function, the victim died.

The accused left the place with 75,000 dirhams and went to Akhati's house, where they allegedly distributed the loot among themselves. Bashir, Paivalike and Akhati got 5,000 dirhams each and Kundal received 10,000 dirhams, while 40,000 dirhams was kept with Akhati, as it was to be sent to the accounts of Bashir and Paivalike via an exchange centre, since they were leaving the country, as alleged.

Following a complaint, the Dubai police arrested Kundal and Akhati. However, Bashir and Paivalike had fled the country. The arrestees purportedly confessed to their involvement. The police seized 10,000 dirhams from Kundal and 40,000 dirhams from the second accused. On March 7, 2017, the session court sentenced the four, in absentia for Bashir and Paivalike, to 10 years each.

The U.A.E. government then sent a request for the extradition of Paivalike. The CBI will now conduct a probe into the allegation for the prosecution of the accused in India.