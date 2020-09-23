CBI books ex-VC of Visva Bharati University for alleged corruption

The CBI has registered an FIR against former Visva Bharati University vice-chancellor Sushanta Duttagupta for alleged corrupt activities during his tenure at the historic university, officials said on Wednesday.
The action comes after a two-year-long preliminary enquiry (PE) into the allegations levelled against him during 2012 and 2013.
It is alleged that during his tenure as the VC he hid the fact that he was also getting pension from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, thus receiving excess payment of over ₹ 13 lakh, the officials said.
The allegations against him also pertain to hiring a private law firm, which charged higher fees than government-approved counsels, to represent the university, they said.
The PE also found that Duttagupta paid ₹ 5 lakh as honorarium to a retired judge for conducting a departmental enquiry which was against all rules, the CBI has alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath