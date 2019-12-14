National

CBI books ex-Sangeet Natak Akademi chairperson Leela Samson over irregularities

Leela Samson. File

Leela Samson. File   | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

more-in

It relates to the alleged ‘unfruitful expenditure’ of ₹7.02 crore on the renovation of Koothambalam auditorium of Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai

The CBI has booked Bharatnatyam dancer and former chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi Leela Samson for alleged “unfruitful expenditure” of ₹7.02 crore on the renovation of Koothambalam auditorium of Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai, officials said Saturday.

Ms. Samson, a Padma Shree awardee and also a former chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification, has been booked along with the then officers of the Foundation: Chief Accounts Officer TS Murthi, Accounts Officer S. Ramachandran, Engineering officer V. Srinivasan and proprietor of CARD and Chennai Engineers, they said.

In a complaint, the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Culture Ministry has alleged that the contract for the renovation work was awarded by the officials of the Foundation to consultant architect CARD in violation of General Finance Rules, they said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Dance National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 12:53:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cbi-books-ex-sangeet-natak-akademi-chairperson-leela-samson-over-irregularities/article30304973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY