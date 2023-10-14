HamberMenu
CBI books 24 in passport 'scam', raids 50 locations in West Bengal, Gangtok

The FIR names 24 individuals including 16 officials who were allegedly issuing passports on the basis of forged documents

October 14, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The CBI is conducting searches at 50 locations across Gangtok, Kolkata, Siliguri and Darjeeling, and has registered a case against 24 persons, for getting passports issued on the basis of forged papers, officials said on October 14

Government officials and private individuals are among the 24 against whom a case has been registered. The FIR names 24 individuals including 16 officials who were allegedly issuing passports on the basis of forged documents to ineligible persons, including non-residents, in return for bribes, they said.

A passport officer, Senior Superintendent, has been identified as the main accused, a CBI official said.

The CBI has detained an official posted in Gangtok and also a middleman, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

