CBI books 24 in passport 'scam', raids 50 locations in West Bengal, Gangtok

October 14, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - New Delhi

The CBI is conducting searches at 50 locations across Gangtok, Kolkata, Siliguri and Darjeeling, and has registered a case against 24 persons, for getting passports issued on the basis of forged papers, officials said on October 14

Government officials and private individuals are among the 24 against whom a case has been registered. The FIR names 24 individuals including 16 officials who were allegedly issuing passports on the basis of forged documents to ineligible persons, including non-residents, in return for bribes, they said.

A passport officer, Senior Superintendent, has been identified as the main accused, a CBI official said.

The CBI has detained an official posted in Gangtok and also a middleman, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)