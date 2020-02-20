CBI arrests two ITPO officials on graft charge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officials of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) for allegedly demanding a bribe to allot a stall-space to a Gujarat-based company for the coming “Aahar Fair 2020.”

The agency received the complaint from the owner of an event management and liasoning firm, which had been hired by a Rajkot-based company to book space for the fair to be held from March 3 to 7.

Payment for the allotment was done, following which, the complainant went to collect the necessary documents when, it is alleged, deputy manager Akshay Singh demanded ₹1.25 lakh in bribe, according to the FIR .

The CBI verified the complaint, following which Mr. Singh and manager Rohit Sonkar were arrested.