CBI arrests two ITPO officials on graft charge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officials of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) for allegedly demanding a bribe to allot a stall-space to a Gujarat-based company for the coming “Aahar Fair 2020.”
The agency received the complaint from the owner of an event management and liasoning firm, which had been hired by a Rajkot-based company to book space for the fair to be held from March 3 to 7.
Payment for the allotment was done, following which, the complainant went to collect the necessary documents when, it is alleged, deputy manager Akshay Singh demanded ₹1.25 lakh in bribe, according to the FIR .
The CBI verified the complaint, following which Mr. Singh and manager Rohit Sonkar were arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.