National

CBI arrests two ITPO officials on graft charge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officials of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) for allegedly demanding a bribe to allot a stall-space to a Gujarat-based company for the coming “Aahar Fair 2020.”

The agency received the complaint from the owner of an event management and liasoning firm, which had been hired by a Rajkot-based company to book space for the fair to be held from March 3 to 7.

Payment for the allotment was done, following which, the complainant went to collect the necessary documents when, it is alleged, deputy manager Akshay Singh demanded ₹1.25 lakh in bribe, according to the FIR .

The CBI verified the complaint, following which Mr. Singh and manager Rohit Sonkar were arrested.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 3:15:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cbi-arrests-two-itpo-officials-on-graft-charge/article30865376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY