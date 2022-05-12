CBI arrests its four sub-inspectors on graft charge, dismisses them from service

The four officials demanded ₹25 lakh from the one of the partners to let him off

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested its four sub-inspectors and dismissed them from service for allegedly attempting to extort ₹25 lakh from an IT firm in Chandigarh, said officials on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat. All of them were posted at the agency’s Delhi office. The CBI has launched a probe to identify the their associates who were also involved.

The CBI received a complaint from the firm’s partner alleging that six persons, including at least one of its inspectors, entered his office on May 10 and threatened to arrest him alleging them of supporting and providing money to terrorists. The officials claimed that they had information in this regard.

The accused forcibly took the complainant to a car and then demanded ₹25 lakh to let him off. They kept driving the victim around, asking him to ensure that the amount was delivered to them. Suspecting that something was amiss, the firm’s functionaries contacted the Chandigarh police and soon managed to intercept the vehicle.

Two of the suspects were overpowered and taken to the area police station. The firm’s partner then lodged a complaint with the CBI, naming one sub-inspectors. The main accused behind the alleged extortion attempt was identified as Sumit Gupta.

“As part of its Zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and other offences, not only in respect of those from outside but its own officials, the CBI -- on receipt of the complaint -- immediately registered a case, identified its three other officials allegedly involved in the matter and made their arrests. Taking a serious note of this act on the part of these delinquent officials, all four of them were dismissed from service,” said the agency spokesperson.