Two dead, four fall sick after gas leak at Vizag pharma company

Two persons died and four were taken ill after inhaling benzimidazole vapours, which leaked at the Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited at JN Pharma City in Parawada, about 40 km from the city, on Monday. The incident reportedly occurred around 11.30 p.m., said Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena.

The deceased have been identified as shift operators Narendra and Gowri Shankar. The four persons who fell sick were shifted to a private hospital and the condition of one of them is said to be critical.

Also read: Visakhapatnam gas leak | How negligence and violations led to a deadly disaster

Vizag District Collector V. Vinay Chand, Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena and officials from the Fire Service and Factories department rushed to the pharma company.

Mr. Meena told The Hindu that the leak had been brought under control and cases were being booked against the company. “We are also investigating the cause of the leak”, he said.

This is the second incident in the company. In September 2015, two workers were charred to death and five others were injured in a reactor blast.

This incident comes close on the heels of LG Polymers styrene monomer vapour leak incident on May 7, in which 12 died and hundreds fell sick.