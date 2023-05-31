Case against WFI chief is under consideration, status report will be submitted in court: Delhi police

May 31, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated June 01, 2023 02:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said the case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Lok Sabha MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is under consideration and a status report will be submitted in court.

Denying media reports claiming that Delhi Police did not have sufficient evidence to back up allegations levelled by the female wrestlers against Mr. Singh, the DCP (PRO) Suman Nalwa said a report will be filed in 15 days.

However, after an hour, the Delhi Police, stated that, “the cases filed by women wrestlers are still under consideration.”

Also Read | Wrestlers’ protest | Naresh Tikait announces mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar on June 1

“As the cases are under investigation, it would be against procedure to say anything before the report is filed in court,” a message read. Since April 23, several Indian wrestlers have been protesting in the national capital, demanding the arrest of Mr. Singh. The have accused him of sexual misconduct.

On Tuesday, wrestlers had gathered on the banks of the Ganga river to immerse their medals, to protest police inaction in the said case, and the filing of an FIR against them, for rioting.

The wrestlers were later stopped by farmer leader Naresh Tikait, who took charge of the medals and asked the wrestlers to wait another 5 days.

Also Read | UWW condemns wrestlers’ detention, threatens suspension of WFI

A farmer leader, part of the ongoing protests, said that the wrestlers did not protest on Wednesday, and discussed their plan for the next few days.

State president of BKU Charuni Suman Hooda told The Hindu that the wrestlers have gathered, along with farmers and khap leaders to discuss plans.

“As of now, we have a five-day period, we won’t be protesting on Thursday, however, other organisations have called for protests,” Ms. Hooda said.