Canada has provided space continuously to extremist forces for vote bank politics: EAM Jaishankar on reports of Indira Gandhi’s assassination celebration

June 08, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on June 8 condemned the reports of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination celebration in Canada’s Brampton city.

He said the bigger issue involved is that Canada has provided space continuously to extremist forces for vote bank politics. “It’s not good for the India-Canada relationship and it’s not good for Canada,” he added.

Canadian High Commissioner in India Cameron MacKay also condemned the incident saying there is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. He said that he is “appalled” by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the killing of Indira Gandhi. “I categorically condemn these activities,” he said, in a tweet.

A video on social media shows a parade float in Brampton, allegedly organised by Khalistani supporters ahead of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star. It showcases a tableau in Canada, showcasing the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the video, the statue of Indira Gandhi can be seen drenched in blood.

The then Congress government launched Operation Blue Star between June 1-6, 1984. It was commanded by the Indian Army to remove separatists who were in hiding at the Golden Temple at Amritsar.

The Indian military entered the premises of the temple to drive out the Sikh extremist religious leader, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his armed followers.

The operation was ordered by Gandhi, primarily to take control of the Harmandir Sahib Complex in Amritsar (popularly known as the Golden Temple) where Bhindranwale supporters had stashed a large number of arms.

The operation was heavily criticised by many Sikhs. Months later, PM Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards for permitting the operation.

(With inputs from ANI)