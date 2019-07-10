Cabinet panel nod for laying rural roads

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III) under which 1.25 lakh km of roads in rural areas will be upgraded at an estimated cost of ₹80,250 crore by 2024-25.

“This would facilitate easy and faster movement to and from Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), higher secondary schools and hospitals… roads constructed under PMGSY would also be maintained properly,” an official statement said.

PMGSY-III scheme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2019.

Share ratio

The release added that this will entail an estimated cost of ₹80,250 crore, in which the Central share will be ₹53,800 crore and States’ share will stand at ₹ 26,450 crore. “The funds will be shared in the ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and State for all States except for eight north-eastern and three Himalayan States for which it is 90:10,” the government said.

Till April 2019, a total of about 6 lakh km roads have been laid under the scheme since its launch in December 2000.

“PMGSY was launched with an objective to provide single all-weather road connectivity to eligible unconnected habitation of designated population size (500+ in plain areas and 250+ in north-east, hill, tribal and desert areas as per Census 2001) for overall socio-economic development of the areas. About 97% of the eligible and feasible habitations have already been connected by all-weather road,” the government said.