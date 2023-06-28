HamberMenu
Cabinet nod to set up National Research Foundation to boost R and D

He said the National Research Foundation Bill will be brought in Parliament.

June 28, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The government on Wednesday approved a bill to set up the National Research Foundation, a new funding agency to bolster the country's research competence, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

He said the National Research Foundation Bill will be brought in Parliament and the Science and Engineering Research Board Act, 2008 will be repealed.

At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to introduce the National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill, 2023, Mr. Thakur told reporters here.

The NRF will be governed by a governing board consisting of 15 to 25 eminent researchers and professionals. The governing board will be headed by the prime minister, he noted.

