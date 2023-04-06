HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Cabinet gives nod to Indian Space Policy 2023

The government had earlier opened up the space sector for the private sector to help boost development of the segment.

April 06, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Indian Space Research Organisation’s navigation satellite IRNSS-1G, on board the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C33) is launched from Sriharikota. File

Indian Space Research Organisation’s navigation satellite IRNSS-1G, on board the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C33) is launched from Sriharikota. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the Indian Space Policy, 2023 under which roles and responsibilities of organisations such as ISRO, NewSpace India Limited and private sector entities have been laid down.

The government had earlier opened up the space sector for the private sector to help boost development of the segment.

"In brief, it will offer clarity in the role of the components set up (in the recent past)," Union Minister Jitendra Singh told reporters in New Delhi.

He said the policy will aim to enhance the role of Department of Space, boost activities of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) missions and give a larger participation of research, academia, startups and industry.

Related Topics

space programme / space programme / science and technology

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.