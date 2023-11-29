HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet gives nod for extension of fast-track special courts scheme: sources

After the passage of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act in 2018 in the aftermath of the "Nirbhaya" gangrape case in Delhi, the Centre had decided to set up 1,023 fast-track special courts

November 29, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Union Cabinet is learnt to have given its nod on November 28 to extend by three years the continuation of the special fast-track courts that seek to deliver swift justice in cases involving sexual offences.

After the passage of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act in 2018 in the aftermath of the "Nirbhaya" gangrape case in Delhi, the Centre had decided to set up 1,023 fast-track special courts (FTSCs), including 389 to deal exclusively with cases related to violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in 31 States and Union Territories.

A government functionary had earlier said despite the Centre's efforts, only 754 of the 1,023 courts were operational.

While several States had assured the Centre that they would set up such courts, not many were eventually operationalised.

Though the scheme ended on March 31 this year, the Law Ministry has obtained permission to ensure that the funds continue.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet gave its nod to extend the scheme by three more years, sources said.

Though there was no official word, the scheme could be extended for 790 FTSCs, instead of 1,023.

Each FTSC was conceived to try between 65 and 165 cases per annum. The annual expenditure to run one such court was pegged at ₹75 lakh with one judicial officer and seven support staff.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.