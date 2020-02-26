Cabinet clears surrogacy regulation Bill

The Union Cabinet has cleared the amended surrogacy bill incorporating recommendations of a Rajya Sabha Select Committee, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

“Cabinet has accepted all the recommendations of the select committee,” Mr. Javadekar added.

The Bill seeking to regulate the practice and process of surrogacy was introduced and passed in Lok Sabha in August last year. The Rajya Sabha, however, referred it to a Select Committee.

Cabinet has decided to extend surrogacy facility to widows and divorced women, Union Minister Smriti Irani said adding that the surrogate can be a “willing woman”, not a close relative, as per the previous draft of the Bill.

Indian married couples, Indian-origin married couples, widows and divorced women who have medical need for surrogacy will be given the option, she elaborated.

The 23-member committee had suggested 15 major changes to the Bill. In order to protect the interests of the child born through surrogacy, the Committee recommended that the order regarding the parentage and custody of the child, issued by a Magistrate, shall be the birth affidavit for the surrogate child.

The Committee also wanted to delete the definition of “infertility” as the inability to conceive after five years of unprotected intercourse on the ground that it was too long a period for a couple to wait for a child.