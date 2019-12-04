National

Cabinet approves Personal Data Protection Bill

About 500 warnings were issued to users in India.

About 500 warnings were issued to users in India.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The Bill is likely to contain guidelines on personal data, consent of individuals, penalties and compensation, code of conduct and an enforcement model.

The government on Wednesday approved the Personal Data Protection Bill that will spell out a framework for handling of personal data including its processing by public and private entities.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Bill will be introduced in Parliament during the current Winter Session.

Also Read
Information Technology background

What is India’s stand on data storage?

 

The Bill is likely to contain broad guidelines on collection, storage and processing of personal data, consent of individuals, penalties and compensation, code of conduct and an enforcement model.

Last week, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government will soon introduce a robust and balanced Personal Data Protection Bill in Parliament, adding that India will never compromise on data sovereignty.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Internet National
interior policy
data protection
personal data collection
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 1:29:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cabinet-approves-personal-data-protection-bill/article30160306.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY