Cabinet approves construction of over 32,000 km roads in far-flung areas

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of 32,152 km roads in far-flung areas of the country at a cost of ₹33,822 crore.

The cabinet also approved telecom connectivity in tribal areas by putting up telecom towers in 7,287 villages in five states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha.

A total of 42 aspirational districts in these five states will get benefited by telecom connectivity, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said while briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting.


