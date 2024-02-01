GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet approves bilateral investment treaty with U.A.E.

India and U.A.E. have also implemented a free trade agreement in May 2022

February 01, 2024 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the media on Cabinet decisions at National Media Centre, in New Delhi. File

Union Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the media on Cabinet decisions at National Media Centre, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Cabinet on February 1 approved an investment treaty with the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) that is likely to significantly boost bilateral economic engagement in a range of areas, including manufacturing and foreign direct investment (FDI).

The Union Government also approved the signing and ratification of a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between India and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.).

The treaty is expected to improve the confidence of investors, especially large investors, resulting in an increase in foreign investments and overseas direct investment opportunities, the government said.

The pact may have a positive impact on employment generation, it said in a statement. The pact would help promote investments between the two countries.

“The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today has given its approval for signing and ratification of the bilateral investment treaty between the government of India and the government of the United Arab Emirates,” it said.

“The approval is expected to increase investments in India and is likely to help in realizing the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat by encouraging domestic manufacturing, reducing import dependence, increasing exports etc.,” it said.

The two nations have also implemented a free trade agreement in May 2022. India received an FDI of $16.7 billion between April 2000 and September 2023.

Related Topics

United Arab Emirates / trade agreements / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.