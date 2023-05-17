HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet approves ₹1.08 lakh crore-fertiliser subsidy for Kharif season

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Union Cabinet took up the fertiliser subsidy issue and approved extension of subsidy to the tune of ₹70,000 crore for Urea, ₹38,000 for DAP other fertilisers

May 17, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Ashwini Vaishnaw address the media on Cabinet decisions at the National Media Center in New Delhi on May 17, 2023.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Ashwini Vaishnaw address the media on Cabinet decisions at the National Media Center in New Delhi on May 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (May 17) approved a ₹1.08 lakh crore-fertiliser subsidy for the 2023-24 Kharif season, a move aimed to ensure that there is no increase in the retail prices of fertilisers.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Union Cabinet took up the fertiliser subsidy issue and approved extension of subsidy to the tune of ₹70,000 crore for Urea and ₹38,000 for DAP other fertilisers for the benefit of 12 crore farmers in this Kharif season.

"A total of ₹1.08 lakh crore will be spent on fertiliser subsidy for the Kharif season (April-September)," he said, and added that there will no change in the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of fertilisers.

Currently, the price of urea is ₹276 per bag and the price of DAP is ₹1,350 per bag.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Agriculture / subsidy

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.