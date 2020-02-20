CAA will adversely impact Muslims in India, says USCIRF

The new citizenship law of India will adversely impact the Muslim community of the country, a legislative report in the United States has declared. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and the National Register of Citizenship were based on the Hindutva ideoglogy of the BJP and expressed concern that Muslims may become stateless in India.

Also read: Citizenship Amendment Act may leave Muslims stateless, says U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres

“With the CAA in place, Muslims would primarily bear the punitive consequences of exclusion from the NRC which could include statelessness, deportation, or prolonged detention,’ said a new factsheet on CAA produced by USCIRF. The report also highlighted comments from various members of the BJP, who expressed plans to exclude Muslims from India.

Also Read Need of the hour: On CAA protests

The observations are significant as they come three days before the arrival of President Donald Trump and are amplified by similar concerns that were conveyed to the government by U.S. Congressmen Ami Bera and George Holding, who met Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla on Wednesday.

“Hindutva political rhetoric questions the legitimacy of Muslims’ Indian citizenship and perpetuates the further marginalization of this faith community. The BJP Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, for example, promised in 2005 to cleanse India of other religions, calling this the ‘century of Hindutva’,” said the USCIRF.

The document also cited extensively from concerns expressed by the U.N. reports and observations that have described the controversial CAA as biased against the minority Muslim community of India.