CAA rules expected to seek ‘proof of religion’

The CAA rules are expected to seek “proof of religion” as mentioned in government records, a senior Home Ministry official said on Monday.

The draft Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 rules are likely to seek documents from applicants that they entered India before December 31, 2014 and that they belong to the six religions exempted under the Act.

Earlier, the Assam Government had requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to impose a three-month time limit to apply under the CAA and not keep it “open-ended”.

Also Read The great Indian citizenship mess

“Any of the applicants living in India since before 2014 will have some government document or the other where they would have mentioned their religion, they will have to submit this as proof,” said the official.

CAA has the provision to grant citizenship to members of six undocumented minority communities — Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Though the Act does not mention “persecuted minorities”, the term was included in the statement of objects when the Bill was introduced in the Parliament.

Also read | We the people: how the country is reclaiming democracy, one symbol at a time

Many Opposition members had raised objection on how it will be proved if an applicant indeed was persecuted on religious grounds in neighbouring countries.

Several groups in Assam have opposed the CAA as it violates the provision of the 1985 Assam Accord that called for “detection and deportation” of all persons who entered the State from Bangladesh post March 24, 1971. The Supreme Court-monitored Assam’s National register of Citizens (NRC) published on August 31 last year, which excluded 19 lakh of the 3.4 crore applicants, was a fallout of the Assam Accord.

The CAA was passed by Parliament on December 11. MHA notified that the provisions would come into force from January 10. The rules that will govern the Act are still under construction and yet to be notified by MHA.