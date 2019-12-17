National

CAA protest: Those indulging in arson are miscreants, not students, says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to attend the Winter session of the State Assembly in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to attend the Winter session of the State Assembly in Lucknow.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister instructed the police to ‘keep an eye on those spreading rumours’ about the amended Act

Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Lucknow, Mau and Aligarh districts among others, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed the state police force to take “strict action against those who play with law.”

“Those who indulged in arson are not students but ‘upadravi’ (miscreants or unruly elements),” a government spokesperson quoted Mr. Adityanath as saying. He, however, did not mention any particular incident.

The Chief Minister also instructed the police to “keep an eye on those spreading rumours” about the CAA.

Mr. Adityanath passed on the instructions to top police officers and administrative officials of the ranks of ADG, Commissioner, IG and DIG through video conferencing.

The officials have also been asked to communicate with religious heads and intellectuals of various religions and tell them that the CAA was not against any caste or religion, the government spokesperson said.

