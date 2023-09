Bypoll Results 2023 | Counting for 7 assembly seats across 6 States underway | Live updates

According to Election Commission sources, the counting of votes would begin by 8 a.m. at the special counting station in the Baselius College. Postal and service ballots would be counted first, they said.

September 08, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

The results for bypolls to seven assembly seats in six states will be declared today. These bypolls are being seen as a major test for the opposition alliance INDIA against the BJP-led NDA ahead of the polls in five states later this year and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The seven seats -- Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura -- went to poll on September 5.

The by-election saw the INDIA alliance putting up a united front in the Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, where the voting was moderate at around 50.77%, and in Jharkhand’s Dumri where a total of 64.84% of 2.98 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

Out of the seven seats, three (Dhanpur, Bageshwar and Dhupguri) were held by the BJP and one each by the SP (Ghosi), CPI(M) (Boxanagar), JMM (Dumri) and the Congress (Puthuppally).

Live updates: