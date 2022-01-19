BusinessLine’s pre-Budget discussion on January 20

Experts to deliberate on the theme ‘Accelerating India’s Economic Growth’

The first of a series of discussions organised by The Hindu BusinessLine on the Union Budget will be held online on Friday at 10 a.m.

Every year, The Hindu BusinessLine brings together experts from diverse fields to discuss what the focus of the Budget should be and the critical measures needed. This year’s ‘Countdown to Budget 2022’ event, organised in association with Bank of Baroda Credit Card, will be on the theme ‘Accelerating India’s Economic Growth’.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, will deliver a special address, followed by a keynote address by Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals.

This will be followed by two panel discussions. The first panel will deliberate on balancing fiscal prudence with increased spending to accelerate growth. Ajit Ranade, president and chief economist, Aditya Birla Group; Sonal Varma, managing director and chief economist, Nomura Holdings; and N.R. Bhanumurthy, vice-chancellor, B.R. Ambedkar Economics University, will be part of the panel.

The second panel will have Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India; Preet Dhupar, chief financial officer, IKEA India; and Hetal Gandhi, director, CRISIL Research. The panel will deliberate on what the government can do to revive private investment.

Those interested to watch the discussion can register at https://bit.ly/THBLPRE or scan the QR code.