As the proceedings resumed in the Lok Sabha on Monday morning, Opposition members resorted to sloganeering against the Centre, demanding the Speaker to allow a discussion on the Adani row.
- February 06, 2023 11:08Amid uproar, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.
- February 06, 2023 11:05Proceedings resume in Lok Sabha, but ruckus continues
- February 06, 2023 11:04Rajya Sabha proceedings begin
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar pays respect to former member of the House Abdul Samad Siddiqui, who died in November 2022. Parliamentarians join in and observe a minute of silence.
Proceedings begin with members laying papers on the Table.
- February 06, 2023 10:43Opposition protests at Gandhi statue
Several members of opposition parties staged a protest on Monday at the Gandhi statue in Parliament to raise their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Adani case.
- February 06, 2023 10:40Legislative agenda in the Lok Sabha
- Papers are to be laid on the table of the House following Question Hour.
- Matters under Rule 377
- Chandra Prakash Joshi to move the motion of thanks on the President’s address.
- February 06, 2023 10:27Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice to discuss border situation with China
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to have a detailed discussion on the border situation with China.
In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Manish Tewari urged the House to suspend Zero hour and other businesses of the day for having a detailed discussion on the border situation with China.
“Since April 2020, China has engaged in what can only be described as a steady land grab. Till 16 January 2023, seventeen rounds of Commander level talks have taken place between India and China with little success. All the while China continues to build significant infrastructure, including bridges, roads and accommodation for its troops. China is attempting to unilaterally change the status quo,” Mr. Tewari said in the notice.
- February 06, 2023 10:26Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss Adani issue
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday moved a motion of adjournment of the business in Lok Sabha to discuss the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group.“I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:-It is a great blow to the public money followed manipulative attitude of the Adani Groups which has been brought to light by the Hindenburg research report,” Manickam Tagore wrote to Lok Sabha Secretary General.
