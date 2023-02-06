Parliament Budget Session live | Ruckus over Adani row continues to mar proceedings, both Houses adjourned till 2 p.m.

Several Opposition MPs have submitted adjournment motion notices, demanding a discussion on the Adani issue.

February 06, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

Members of the Opposition protested in the Parliament complex on Monday, persisting with their demand for an inquiry into allegations of fraud against the Adani Group made by U.S-based short-seller Hindenburg Research. The ongoing Budget Session has not been able to transact any significant business so far, with the Opposition demanding a discussion on the Adani row in Parliament.

The Budget Session commenced on January 31 and will continue till April 6 with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with the usual recess. On February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24.