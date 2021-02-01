Budget 2021 protest | Congress MPs from Punjab wear black robes, Akali Dal walks out

Congress MPs from Punjab, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Jasbir Singh Gill and Ravneet Singh Bittu, on Monday wore black robes in Lok Sabha during the presentation of the Union Budget to express solidarity with protesting farmers and against the three farm laws.
The three MPs from Punjab have been sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar here for two months now demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.
The three MPs on Monday first protested outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament house complex and raised slogans against the government, alleging that it is "anti-farmer" and is not listening to the voice of farmers.
"We wore black clothes during the budget presentation as a mark of solidarity with the protesting farmers and against the 'anti-farmer' attitude of this government which is not repealing the farm laws as demanded by the farmers," Mr. Gill told PTI.
Meanwhile former BJP allies Shiromani Akali Dal and RLP’s Hanuman Beniwal walked out of the Lok Sabha. Both the parties left NDA protesting against the new farm laws.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of UP have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months now, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020
