BSF, Punjab Police kill ‘Pakistani smuggler’

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Punjab police, shot dead a “Pakistani smuggler” who crossed over to India with around 22 kg of heroin along the International Border (IB) on Wednesday.

The Punjab police said that based on a specific intelligence input, the alleged smuggler was shot dead.

“1 Pakistani neutralised in @AmritsarRPolice & @BSF_India joint operation. 22 packets of Heroin, 2 AK-47 with 4 magazines, 45 live cartridges, Pakistani currency and more ... recovered from a Pak smuggler,” the police said in a tweet.

“During preliminary investigation, it was found that the smuggler was known to his two Indian counterparts who were residents of Gurdaspur district and were presently at Belgium and allegedly involved in anti-India activities at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI agency,” Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruv Dahiya said, according to a Press Trust of India report.

In another incident, the BSF apprehended a Pakistani smuggler in the Khemkaran sector in Punjab and seized 29.7 kg of heroin and a smartphone from the suspect. The BSF seized another consignment of 1.16 kg of heroin from the Ferozepur sector on Wednesday.