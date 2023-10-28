HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSF lodges strong protest with Pakistani counterpart over unprovoked firing along IB in Jammu

The protest was registered at an hour-long commander-level meeting at the Border Outpost Octroi in Suchetgarh.

October 28, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
A villager, Rajni Devi, being treated at Government Medical Collage Hospital (GMCH) after unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Rangers along the international border in Arnia sector of Jammu & Kashmir Thursday late night, in Jammu, on Oct. 28, 2023.

A villager, Rajni Devi, being treated at Government Medical Collage Hospital (GMCH) after unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Rangers along the international border in Arnia sector of Jammu & Kashmir Thursday late night, in Jammu, on Oct. 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers over the recent unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the International Border in Jammu, officials said.

The cross-border shelling by Pakistan Rangers, the first major ceasefire violation since 2021, started around 8 p.m. on Thursday in the Arnia area of RS Pura sector and lasted around seven hours, leaving a BSF jawan and a woman injured.

The protest was registered at an hour-long commander-level meeting at the Border Outpost Octroi in Suchetgarh, a BSF officer told PTI.

This was the second flag meeting between the two sides in 10 days after two BSF personnel were injured when their post in Arnia came under fire from across the border on October 17.

The incident in this sector was the first violation of the February 25, 2021 renewed ceasefire along Jammu and Kashmir borders between India and Pakistan.

The officials said the latest meeting, which was attended by seven members each of the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers, was held in a peaceful atmosphere with both sides highlighting the need to maintain peace along the border.

Besides the two ceasefire violations, a group of people escorted by Pakistan Rangers also came close to the International Border on October 21 following which BSF troops fired a couple of warning shots to drive them away.

The back-to-back ceasefire violations by Pakistan without any provocation have caused panic among the border residents who had to flee their homes amid intense shelling on Thursday night. The BSF has retaliated to the Pakistani shelling in a befitting manner.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Jammu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.