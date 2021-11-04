BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets on Deepavali

The BSF said such exchange of sweets and wishes on festivals of national importance enhance mutual harmony and brotherhood.

Personnel of the border security force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets and Deepavali wishes on the international border in Gujarat and Barmer in neighbouring Rajasthan on Thursday, according to the BSF.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also extended greetings for Deepavali and the Gujarati new year to people of the state.

At a number of places in Gujarat, people were seen thronging markets to buy new clothes, sweets and firecrackers.

BSF personnel and Pakistan Rangers also exchanged sweets along various border pillars, as per photos shared by the BSF Gujarat frontier along with a release.

“Such exchange of sweets and wishes on festivals of national importance enhance mutual harmony, brotherhood and also plays an important role in maintaining friendly and peaceful atmosphere along the border between two border guarding forces,” the release said.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat took to Twitter to greet citizens and said, “May this Diwali festival be illuminated by the light of twinkling lamps and the new year bring happiness, prosperity and new energy in everyone’s life.”

Chief Minister Patel also extended greetings for Deepavali and the Gujarati new year, which falls a day after Deepavali, to people of the state and Gujarati families across the world.

Festivals and festivities bring in freshness and new consciousness in society, Mr. Patel said in statement.

The chief minister said Deepavali lamps are a symbol of positive outlook,and wished that the festival becomes a beacon of positivity for masses, a release from the chief minister’s office said.

Senior leaders across political parties also took to social media to wish people on the occasion.

“On this holy festival of deepawali, may everyone’s life be filled with light. May your life be blessed with happiness, peace, progress, prosperity, humanity and wealth and good health,” State Congress President Amit Chavda tweeted.

State BJP President C.R. Paatil tweeted his greetings in Gujarati, saying, “Best wishes to the people of Gujarat to get courage like a lamp to fight endless darkness. Happy Diwali.”