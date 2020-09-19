BS-IV emission norms' compliant vehicles purchased before March 31, 2020 can be registered: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the registration of BS-IV emission norms' compliant vehicles purchased on or before March 31, 2020 by the Municipal Corporations to carry out essential public utility services, like garbage clearance, in Delhi.

Further, these vehicles which are purchased before March 31 should be with the e-Vahan portal of the government to establish the date of purchase.

All these registrations will be scrutinised by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA). The EPCA will submit a report to the apex court.

Public utility and essential services vehicles purchased by the Delhi municipal bodies after April 1, 2020 can be registered if they are compliant with the updated BS-VI emissions norms.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde allowed registration of all CNG vehicles.

"Insofar as CNG vehicles are concerned, there cannot be any valid rejection to the vehicles, as the emission from these vehicles is within the limits. Therefore, we direct that these vehicles may be registered," the court ordered.

The court had earlier banned the sale of BS IV vehicles from April 1.

However, on March 27, in the background of the sudden pandemic lockdown, the court had allowed that BS IV vehicles already purchased could be registered by the authorities by April 30, 2020.

On July 8, the court recalled the March 27 order, saying the sales and registration of BS IV vehicles were "abnormally high" even during thr lockdown, indicating that some fraud was afoot. The court had also made it clear that no BS-IV vehicle would be registered till the court learns the truth. Eom