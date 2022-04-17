British PM Boris Johnson to meet industrialist Gautam Adani in Gujarat, to hold talks with PM Modi

The visit, which begins on April 21, is expected to strengthen UK-India ties in the backdrop of Brexit and the unfolding invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to meet leading industrialist Gautam Adani in Gujarat during his visit to India which begins on April 21, sources have informed.

Announcing the upcoming visit, Mr. Johnson urged that democracies should unite in the face of growing challenges from “autocracies”.

Mr. Johnson recently paid a surprise visit to Ukraine as his government continues to oppose Russian actions while India has maintained a neutral position on the matter.

“As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together. India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the U.K. in these uncertain times. My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations _ from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence,” said Mr. Johnson.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that during the official engagement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22, Mr. Johnson would “review implementation of the Roadmap 2030 and set their vision for further intensifying cooperation across the full spectrum bilateral ties.” The issue of Ukraine is expected to feature prominently during the official exchanges.

Mr. Johnson will be the first British Prime Minister to visit Gujarat. Apart from meeting Mr. Adani, the British Prime Minister will also visit GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tech) city, and meet Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel. He will also pay his tributes at the Sabarmati Ashram. Mr. Adani is funding a new gallery to highlight the perils of climate change at the historic Science Museum of London. The gallery _ Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery _ was announced last October when Mr. Adani had a lunch meeting with Mr. Johnson.

Mr. Johnson will visit Halol, a prominent industrial area near Vadodara which has considerable international manufacturing presence, including the maker of construction equipment JCB. There are unconfirmed reports that Lord Anthony Paul Bamford, Chairman of JCB, who is a major donor for the Conservative Party will accompany Mr. Johnson. JCB is known worldwide for producing machineries required for the construction sector. The British Prime Minister will also visit the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar.

A spokesperson of the British High Commission has announced that in Gujarat, Mr. Johnson is expected to announce investment in key industries in both the U.K. and India. The initiatives are aimed at boosting jobs and growth at home that will cover science, health and Artificial Intelligence and High Tech. The visit will give opportunity to both sides to review progress in the negotiation for a bilateral Free Trade Agreement that is currently under way.