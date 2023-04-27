HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Breach of privilege investigation against BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi 

The MP made “continual and deliberate disrespectful observations against Chairman of RS and casting aspersions on his impartiality” towards Congress chief whip in Upper House Jairam Ramesh

April 27, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. File.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred a complaint of “breach of privilege” against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi for alleged “disrespectful” remarks made against him.

As per a Rajya Sabha bulletin issued on Thursday, Mr. Trivedi’s “continual and deliberate disrespectful observations against Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and casting aspersions on his impartiality” towards Congress chief whip in the Upper House Jairam Ramesh, were the reasons for referring the complaint against him to the committee.

No deadline has been issued to the committee. It has been asked to investigate and report the matter.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.