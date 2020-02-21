Bombay HC denies permission in Payal Tadvi case

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused permission to three women doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of their junior colleague Payal Tadvi, to complete their post graduation at the BYL Nair Hospital here.

Justice Sadhana Jadhav noted that the three doctors — Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal — are graduates and could pursue post-graduation after trial in the case was completed. The special court was directed to complete the trial within a period of ten months.