Bombay and Delhi IITs among world’s top 50 tech institutions

The Indian Institutes of Technology, Bombay and Delhi, have both broken into the world’s top 50 engineering and technology institutions, according to a key global ranking released on Wednesday.

In fact, five IITs — including Kharagpur, Madras and Kanpur — made it into the top 100 list in that category of the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Ranking by Subject for 2020. IIT-Bombay was ranked at 44, while IIT-Delhi stood at 47.

However, engineering and technology was the only major subject group where Indian institutions were able to crack the elite top 100 tier. Overall, 12 institutions from the country were ranked in the top 500 in this category alone.

In the natural sciences category, three Indian institutions made it to the top 200: IIT-Bombay at 108th rank, closely followed by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, at the 111th position, while IIT-Madras scraped in at the 195th rank.

Jawaharlal Nehru University remained the country’s top institution in the arts and humanities category, with a global ranking of 162, followed at a distance by Delhi University (DU) at 231. However, DU topped the social sciences and management category, with a global ranking of 160, followed by IIT-Delhi at 183.

The list did not have any Indian institutions in the world’s top 200 when it came to the life sciences and medicine categories.