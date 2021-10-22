BMS to protest privatisation on Oct. 28

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Friday announced that it would hold nationwide protests on October 28 seeking a stop to the government’s policies of “divestment, privatisation, monetisation, corporatisation and strategic sale of public sector”.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated trade union said it would send a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of its demands. It said it would wait till the Budget session of Parliament to see if the government continues its policies, and would decide the future course of its action after that.