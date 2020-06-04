National

BMS to hold protests against privatisation of PSUs

The agitation on June 10 will include day-long dharnas, protest meetings and campaigns at the unit level

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated workers’ union, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), on Thursday said it would launch an agitation against privatisation of public sector companies by the Central government.

The “save public sector, save India” protests would be held on June 10 by BMS units in various public sector undertakings, a statement said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the BMS national coordination committee for public sector on Tuesday and Wednesday, with representatives of the coal, defence, railways, postal, banking, insurance, steel, telecom, power etc. workers’ unions in attendance.

“The meeting was held to decide the BMS’ plan of action against the privatisation process aggressively pursued by the Centre in different names in different sectors such as the commercialisation of the coal sector, corporatisation of defence ordnance factories board and railways, strategic sale of PSUs, merger and privatisation of banks, insurance, increasing FDI cap etc.” it said.

The agitation on June 10 would include day-long dharnas, protest meetings and campaigns at the unit level, it said.

“It is being observed from the past few decisions of the government that it is trying to push and impose its unjust decisions on the workers of the country. The BMS is committed to fight until it stops the government from taking the anti-public sector and anti-worker decisions,” the statement said.

The statement said while the government was citing the “dire need of money” to run the government as a reason for these steps, “however, it has no moral right or authority to sell national assets created by its predecessors.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 9:34:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bms-to-hold-protests-against-privatisation-of-psus/article31750729.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY