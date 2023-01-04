BJP to attend Election Commission meet on remote voting, says move will deepen democracy

January 04, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be attending the demonstration of the Remote Voting EVM prototype to held by the Election Commission (EC) on January 16.

The demonstration will be held for all eight recognised national and 57 State political parties in India. The prototype will, it is hoped, enable remote voting by migrants in the subsequent election.

Watch | How do remote electronic voting machines work?

Speaking to The Hindu, Om Pathak, who deals with issues related to the Election Commission for the BJP, confirmed that the BJP would be attending the demonstration of the prototype.

Responding to the Congress’ letter to the EC that it would not be attending the demonstration and that the poll body should first “restore trust” in the electoral porcess, Mr. Pathak said that the BJP “had full trust in the EC and the way elections are held in India whether the party wins or loses polls”.

Mr. Pathak added that the BJP “believes in inclusive democracy and voting rights for all” and that migrant populations needed to have their voting rights protected. “This move will deepen democracy and the BJP has always been in favour of that,” he said.

The letter by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said: “Voters and parties must have confidence in the electoral system. However, this trust has been repeatedly violated in recent years on account of pressures being put on the Election Commission of India by the Modi government.”

According to estimates by the EC, nearly 30% of the electorate had not been exercising its franchise over the years, many of whom were migrant populations unable to go back to their States, where they were registered as voters to do so.

While the Congress has said it would not attend the demonstration by the EC, a stand echoed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Trinamool Congress, parties like the Janata Dal (U), the Telugu Desam Party have said they will attend it.

The CPI(M) and the CPI also said they will attend the demonstration but will only clarify their position by January 31, the deadline put out by the EC for the same.