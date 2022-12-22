  1. EPaper
BJP suspends 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in view of global rise in COVID cases

Health Minister Mandaviya said the continuously evolving nature of the virus poses threat to global health in a way that impacts virtually every country

December 22, 2022 03:51 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Amid spurt in coronavirus cases globally., BJP suspended its “Jan Aakrosh Yatra” in Rajasthan. File

The BJP has suspended its "Jan Aakrosh Yatra" in Rajasthan in view of a rising number of coronavirus cases globally, party general secretary Arun Singh said on Thursday.

With an eye on the Assembly polls due next year in Rajasthan, BJP chief J.P. Nadda launched the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in the Congress-ruled State to corner the Ashok Gehlot government on issues related to farmers and governance on December 1.

"The BJP has suspended Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Rajasthan in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases. For the BJP, people come first before politics. For us the safety of people, their health is priority," Mr. Singh said.

Describing the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra as a "morning and evening walk", Mr. Singh accused the party of playing with people's life for politics.

"As for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, it is a flop show. It is nothing but a morning evening walk. The Congress should not play with the health of the people for its petty politics," he said.

On Thursday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya too raised concerns over the global rise in COVID-19 cases. Mr. Mandaviya asked States to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Mandaviya said the continuously evolving nature of the virus poses threat to global health in a way that impacts virtually every country.

The minister said India has been reporting 153 new cases on an average every day as against 5.87 lakh on a daily basis across the world.

