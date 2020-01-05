BJP starts door-to-door campaign on CAA in Haryana, Chandigarh

To garner support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday kicked-off the BJP’s “Sampark Abhiyan” campaign here.

The Chief Minister visited the houses of a few people and informed them about the Act.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Khattar hit out at the Congress and other Opposition parties accusing them of spreading misinformation. “The CAA has been passed by Parliament to provide citizenship to the minorities coming from neighbouring countries that are being oppressed there in the name of religion. But a few Opposition parties are misguiding the people by spreading false information without understanding its provisions,” he said.

He said it was being propagated among the Muslims that it was a law to take away their citizenship, whereas in reality, it was to give citizenship.

Condemning the attack and stone-pelting on Sikh devotees at the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, Mr. Khattar said a protest would be registered, if required, against Pakistan and other countries like Afghanistan and Bangladesh to ensure that the minorities residing there were not oppressed in the name of religion and their rights were protected.

In Chandigarh, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur started the door-to-door campaign by meeting people in Sector 38 west location of the city. He said the CAA would benefit scores of people and it was wrong to say it would harm the minority communities.