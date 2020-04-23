BJP spreading ‘communal prejudice and hatred’ even during COVID-19 pandemic, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in her opening remarks during her address to a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held through videoconferencing on Thursday, accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading “communal prejudice and hatred” even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also charged the Central government with not having a clear exit strategy out of the current lockdown.

“Let me also share with you something that should worry each and every one us Indians. When we should be tackling the coronavirus unitedly, the BJP continues to spread the virus of communal prejudice and hatred. Grave damage is being done to our social harmony. Our party, we will have to work hard to repair that damage,” Ms. Gandhi said.

Her remarks comes just days after the BJP targeted the Maharashtra Government, in which the Congress is an ally, for the lynching of three persons at Palghar on April 16.

Ms. Gandhi also noted that the speed and the spread of the pandemic had increased disturbingly in the past three weeks.

Poor quality testing kits

“We have repeatedly urged the Prime Minister that there is no alternative to testing, trace and quarantine programme. Unfortunately, testing still remains low and testing kits are still in short supply and of poor quality. PPE kits are being provided to our doctors & healthcare workers but the number and quality is poor,” she said.

“The lockdown continues and all sections of our society continue to face acute hardship and distress — particularly our ‘kisans’ and ‘khet mazdoors’, migrant labour, construction workers and workers in the unorganised sector. Trade, commerce and industry have come to a virtual halt and crores of livelihoods have been destroyed. The Central government does not appear to have a clear idea on how the situation will be managed after May 3,” Ms. Gandhi added.

“A lockdown of the present nature after that date would be even more devastating,” the Congress chief noted and pointed out that the government had acted miserly on her and the party’s suggestions that were based on feedback from different sections of people and Chief Ministers.

“Unfortunately, they [the Centre] have been acted upon only partially and in a miserly way. The compassion, large-heartedness and alacrity that should be forthcoming from the Central government is conspicuous by its absence. Our focus must continue to be on successfully engaging with health, food security and livelihood issues.”

‘Protect vulnerable sections’

She reiterated the need to protect vulnerable sections such as the migrant workers with free rations, help farmers with procurement of their Rabi crops, protecting jobs by helping the micro small medium enterprises among others.

The Congress president lauded a “few success stories” as well. “... We should salute every single Indian leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in spite of the absence of adequate personal protection equipment. The doctors, nurses, paramedics, health workers, sanitation workers and all other essential service providers, NGO and the lakhs of citizens providing relief to the most needy all over India. Their dedication and determination truly inspire us all,” she said.