BJP spokespersons stress pre-emptive focus of strikes

As news of the air strikes by India at the terror camps in Pakistan started trickling in, spokespersons of the BJP were asked to strictly adhere to the government’s line that they were pre-emptive in nature to neutralise terrorists planning attacks and to protect India’s sovereignty.

BJP spokespersons, after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), were briefed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, both of whom stressed the point about this being a pre-emptive strike.

Party chief Amit Shah tweeted his reactions by 1.30 p.m., congratulating the armed forces, adding that “today’s action further demonstrates that India is safe and secure under the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Modi.”

Security demands

Party general secretary Ram Madhav too issued a statement echoing the same sentiment, that the nation acted on security impulses rather than revenge.

“Country is in safe hands. The willpower of the Prime Minister has led to the action today. We had political leadership in the Prime Minister which decided this time to act. We acted in a responsible manner, protected India’s interest and ensured we didn’t violate international norms,” he said.

Sources in the party said the briefing that spokespersons received included explanations on why Balakot was chosen.