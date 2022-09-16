BJP set to mark PM Modi’s birthday with ‘Sewa Pakhwara’

"Sewa Pakhwara" will include activities such as blood donation drives, adopting one Tuberculosis afflicted person to ensure proper treament and sanitation drives

"Sewa Pakhwara" will include activities such as blood donation drives, adopting one Tuberculosis afflicted person to ensure proper treament and sanitation drives

BJP is planning to go big with celebrations to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Saturday, with all district level offices of the party being asked to organise a "Sewa Pakhwara" or service camp for the next 16 days (October 2nd, Gandhi Jayanti) , which will include activities such as blood donation drives, adopting one Tuberculosis afflicted person to ensure proper treament and sanitation drives.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh, addressing a press conference in the party's headquarters in New Delhi, said that he had written to all district presidents giving details of the activities to be undertaken including setting up exhibitions on the life of Prime Minister Modi.

BJP leader Mahesh Chand Srivastava with party leaders performs ‘havan’ on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, in Varanasi, on September 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

"Have exhibition at State and district level on personality and works done by PM Modi, a sample of which will be sent to the leaders. It is aimed at inspiring people to do positive works,” stated the communique sent by Mr. Singh.

People will also be able to send personal greetings to Prime Minister Modi and commit to activities under the "Sewa Pakhwara" via the NaMo App, Mr. Modi's personal App.

Among other activities listed for party workers to undertake are vaccnination camps, sanitation drives, sharing stories of "Vocal for Local". The party has also urged its leaders to celebrate ‘Unity in Diversity’ and ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’. According to the reports, under this, the leaders have been asked to follow the custom, traditions and eating habits of another State for a day.

BJP’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has been tasked with organising blood donation camp and health check up camps in every district. Additionally, 10 best health check-up camps and blood donation camp’s will be awarded.