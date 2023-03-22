HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP seeks CBI probe into Kochi dumpyard fire

The party alleged that monumental corruption caused the fire in Kerala, says CM’s son-in-law, relatives of LDF leaders and Congress leader were involved in the corruption

March 22, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and Rescue Services personnel trying to douse the fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant on March 02, 2023.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel trying to douse the fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant on March 02, 2023. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into allegations of corruption involving relatives of Left and Congress functionaries in Kerala in the recent fire at a landfill in Kochi.

Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, in-charge of BJP’s affairs in Kerala, addressed a press conference at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi, alleging the involvement of the son-in-law of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, relatives of other Left Democratic Front (LDF) and even a Congress leader in what he termed “monumental” corruption which caused the recent fire.

“There are three sons-in-law, two companies and a big scam. The LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have come together in looting Kerala,” said Mr Javadekar.

ALSO READ
Playing with fire: On the Brahmapuram fire and how Kerala needs to have a relook at its waste-processing

Kerala BJP leaders, including Union Minister V. Muraleedharan and former Union Minister K.J. Alphons, were part of the press conference. “I am directly saying that the Chief Minister has taken interest,” Mr. Javadekar said.

Noting that the Kerala High Court has taken up the matter on its own, he expressed hope that it will order a CBI probe into the issue.

He noted that the landfill caught fire on March 2 and it continued for nearly 15 days, causing medical complications to a large number of people as thousands were forced to leave the smoking zone. Answering a question, he said the Centre will also act over the issue.

ALSO READ
Frequent fire outbreaks expose poor waste management at Brahmapuram

Mismanagement of waste

“While the solid management rules were notified by the Centre in 2016, the Kerala government never followed them, leading to a complete mismanagement of waste all over the State,” he said. Interestingly, Mr. Javadekar was the Union Environment Minister then.

He said the firm chosen for the waste management in Kochi received a ₹54 crore-contract and it in turn subcontracted the task to other firms for over ₹22 crore. “₹32 crore went straight into its pocket,” he said.

“In Kochi, there is no plant, no processing, no machinery but only expenditure. When various teams including from the Central Pollution Control Board and other organisations visited Kerala and studied the site, they found no waste-processing plant, no waste bio-mining plant but just a dilapidated compost structure,” Mr. Javadekar claimed.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.