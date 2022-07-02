BJP president Nadda lauds Mr. Modi's good governance of 8 years.

Prime Minister Narenda Modi in a reflective mood after inaugurating the BJP national executive meeting being held in Madhapur, Hyderabad on July 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday accused opposition parties of trying to derail various programmes of his party-led governments at the Centre and in states meant for a "resilient and resurgent" India.

In his inaugural address at the two-day BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad, Mr. Nadda said Opposition parties in their zeal to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun opposition to the country by going after the government's good measures and schemes aimed at empowering India.

These parties are trying to ensure that government programmes are met with "destruction", he said.

While the BJP has been working to empower the poor, opposition parties are working to empower their own families and are mired in corruption, he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "good governance" of eight years and consistent service of 20 years in public office, Nadda hailed his leadership and noted popular support to him on successive polls, Union minister Smriti Irani said briefing reporters on his speech.

Responding to a question on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in the city, Irani said Rao has not "insulted" an individual but the institution.

Mr. Modi has given a clarion call for cooperative federalism and has met leaders of various parties with respect, she said, accusing KCR, as the chief minister is commonly referred, of disrupting constitutional protocol.