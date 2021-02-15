National

BJP names former BPF member Biswajit Daimary as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Assam

File photo of former Assam MP and BJP leader Biswajit Daimary .   | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on February 15 named Biswajit Daimary, who had joined it after quitting his Rajya Sabha seat as a Bodoland People’s Front MP, as its candidate for the bye-election to the Upper House from Assam.

Mr. Daimary has been thrice elected to the House since 2008 and had quit soon after his re-election in 2020 as strains emerged in the BJP-BPF ties, and he preferred to join the saffron party.

The election had been necessitated due to his resignation. His win is near certain as the BJP enjoys a majority in the State Assembly.

The BJP also named N. Ramchander Rao and Gujjula Premender Reddy its candidates for MLC elections from two graduates’ constituencies in Telangana.

Related Articles
