BJP looks to set Rajasthan unit in fight mode as Raje meets PM, Nadda

‘Ex-CM carries a lot of clout but U.P. results have also led to the rapproachment’

The BJP seems to be wasting no time in trying to get its house in order in States set to go to polls in the run–up to the General Elections of 2024, with former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and party vice–president Vasundhara Raje meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president J.P. Nadda on Thursday in Parliament.

Ms. Raje’s meetings are particularly significant as the State unit in Rajasthan has had its share of differences and a lot of tug and pull with regard to organisational appointments so far between those supporting Ms. Raje and others. Ms. Raje was also present at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s swearing–in on Wednesday, signalling that a thaw in a perceived stand–off within the party and between factions and the national leadership is under way.

Sources said it was in fact at Mr. Dhami’s swearing–in that Prime Minister Modi green signalled the meeting on Thursday. Ms. Raje has had famous run–ins with the high command in Delhi over the appointments of State unit chief with Delhi proposing Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat’s name and Ms. Raje nixing it. “She is perceived as being the mass leader for the party in Rajasthan and still carries a lot of clout, but the Uttar Pradesh results have also led to this rapproachment,” said a senior office bearer in the BJP.

Earlier, in July last year, former Minister Rohitash Sharma, considered close to Ms. Raje, was expelled from the primary membership of the party on the grounds of breach of discipline.

Rajasthan voted overwhelmingly for the BJP in the 2019 General Elections, sending all 25 seats from the State its way. Even in the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress had to cobble a three–figure total with the BSP MLAs after failing to hit 100, a performance that the BJP took much pride in. In the bypolls late in 2021, however, the BJP came a cropper, much of it blamed on infighting.