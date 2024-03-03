At Jan Vishwas Maharally, RJD chief Lalu Prasad makes startling remark that ‘PM Narendra Modi is not a Hindu’

March 03, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - PATNA

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad made a sharp remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Jan Vishwas Maharally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan by saying that the “PM is not a Hindu” as he did not shave his head and beard after the death of his mother a few years ago.

The public meeting was the first joint rally of Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) after the Janata Dal (United) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the RJD and joined hands with the BJP to form a government in the State.

Mr. Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi died at the age of 99 in December 2022.

“Modi is not Hindu. Every Hindu shaves the beard and hair in respect for departed souls. Why did he not shave his head [after his mother’s death]? He should answer this,“ Mr. Prasad said in front of RJD workers and supporters gathered from across the State.

An impressive crowd of over five lakh people gathered at the ground to be a part of the first mega rally of the Opposition alliance in Bihar. Even though it was drizzling since morning, the supporters did not leave the ground and stayed put for the meeting.

Party workers of the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) also congregated at the historic ground, which has witnessed hundreds of rallies of socialist leaders in the past including the late Jai Prakash Narayan.

RJD supporters from neighbouring Jharkhand also reached the rally to lend support to the grand alliance. Even the lone RJD MLA and Minister in the Champai Soren-led government, Satyanand Bhokta, came for the event.

Mr. Prasad, a former Chief Minister of Bihar, also accused Mr. Modi of creating communal disharmony in the society.

Lashing out at Mr. Nitish Kumar for betraying the grand alliance’s mandate, the RJD chief said: “When he first betrayed us, I did not abuse him. I just said he is Paltu Ram (turncoat). However, the second time, we made the mistake, I made the mistake and Tejashwi [Yadav] also made the mistake by accepting him. Now once again, he has gone under the feet of Narendra Modi. Doesn’t Nitish have any shame about how people are making funny reels on him?”

He predicted that in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the BJP would be rooted out of power and assured the crowd that the RJD will push Mr. Kumar if he tries to make a comeback for the third time.

Mr. Prasad urged the party workers to reach out more among people belonging to the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), visit their homes and have food with them. As per the latest caste-based survey in Bihar, the EBCs make up the largest bloc with 36%.

“We will together throw BJP out of power. We have to capture Delhi. Start your preparation for the elections and I will also come,” Mr. Prasad said.

In a show of strength, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge too slammed Mr. Modi accusing him of destroying the Constitution. Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was also present.

“Whenever there is change in the country, a cyclone starts in Bihar because Bihar is the nerve centre of politics. There is a battle of ideology in the country between hatred, violence and love, brotherhood. Why is there hatred in the country? The only reason is injustice. The Prime Minister only works for two to three industrialists,” said Mr. Gandhi.

Mr. Kharge too attacked Mr. Modi alleging him as a “sardar (leader) of liars”. He also said Mr. Modi’s guarantee is to “betray everyone”. “To save the country and Constitution, the BJP and Modi must be thrown out. The BJP is threatening people with ED and CBI but we will not bow down, rather we would prefer to die,” he added.

The Congress president also asked the RJD chief to not take Mr. Kumar back into the fold if he tries so in future.

Mr. Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, gave the slogan of 120 harao (defeat BJP in 120 seats comprising Bihar and Uttar Pradesh having 40 and 80 Lok Sabha seats, respectively).

CPI-(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja and CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattachary equally criticised Mr. Modi and praised former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for giving over 3 lakh government jobs to the youth.

While addressing the rally, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said the RJD stands for — Rights, Jobs and Development.

He pointed out that he was the first leader in Bihar who had ever talked about giving 10 lakh jobs. The RJD leader also highlighted the achievement of his father while serving in the Centre as Railway Minister.